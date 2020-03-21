The leader of VMRO-DPMNE in a video address urged the citizens of Macedonia to buy Macedonian products and save jobs.

This is a time of real health, sanitary and economic crisis. The coronavirus not only attacks the health of the citizens, it also destroys the economy, and the standard of living and the quality of life. Companies that are most directly exposed to the damaging consequences of the pandemic lose 110 million euros a month. 70 percent of these companies are small with one to nine employees. They are the first to be affected. In the absence of a quick response from the authorities, each of you can help. You wonder how ??? Buy Macedonian products and save jobs. Every person in the economic world is a consumer, buy smart and buy products made in Macedonia to help the economy, and most of all to help preserve jobs, and thus helping each other. Buy Macedonian products because thus we make the country better and because we love Macedonia!, said Hristijan Mickoski.