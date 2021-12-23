According to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, President Stevo Pendarovski showed that he is unable to resist Zoran Zaev and the SDSM party on any issue – this after Pendarovski indicated that he will give the mandate to form the next Government to the new SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski.

In an interview, Pendarovski acknowledged that Kovacevski is a “major unknown” in Macedonian politics, but added that he will give him the mandate anyway.

Stevo Pendarovski acts likes a spokesman for Zoran Zaev. With his interview he proved that Zaev’s harmful policies will continue to be implemented through his acolytes. He is prepared to sign anything Zaev sends him, with both hands, VMRO said in a press release.

VMRO-DPMNE calls for early elections, so that SDSM’s new leader can receive the mandate of the voters, or, that the clearly pro-opposition mood of the public expressed in the local elections in October is translated in the general elections.