The United States supports you to continue with the reforms even when they cause certain political divisions because a strong, democratic and inclusive Macedonia is a pillar for the prosperity of the Western Balkans, said US Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes in her address after signing the amendment to the Grant Agreement for partnership in the Ministry of Finance.

According her, one of the biggest challenges Macedonia is facing is corruption as it undermines good governance and sabotaging economic competitiveness. Government representatives, she noted, must respond to challenges, meet public expectations and EU membership standards.