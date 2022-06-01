US Ambassador, Kate Maries Byrnes, stressed in an interview with TV Alsat’s “Show 200” that two segments in the country require special attention and engagement from the government.

There are some areas in Macedonia that concern us and the reason why we are especially vocal about those things is that we want to help and be supportive. Two of them are the most important. Corruption is number one. This is not a problem that exists only in Macedonia. But it should be a priority, because democratic institutions are still developing and their constant undermining with corruption is a threat to the future security, stability and prosperity of the country. The second thing that deserves attention is the situation with young people. We are concerned about the fact that young people are disappointed with the opportunities here. They are disappointed when they do not see that the government works for the citizens. Young people need to be encouraged to see their future here, and the fight against corruption is a powerful way to address their concerns, said Ambassador Byrnes.