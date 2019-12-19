As the elections draw closer, public sector job openings are multiplying, a practice often used to distribute comfy jobs to party activists. The latest such ad was placed by the Cadastre office, but it is notable not only in its timing, but in its ethnic criteria as well.

The ad calls for candidates to fill 23 job openings. Seventeen of these are reserved for ethnic Albanians. The other openings are for Roma (2), Turks (1), Serbs (1) and the rest are for the “other ethnic groups” category. No Macedonians need apply.

This ethnic discrimination in public sector hiring is nominally done to increase the number of minority employees, but lately it is also the result of the weak position the ruling SDSM party has toward its Albanian faction and Albanian coalition partners. A number of recent examples showed that ethnic Macedonians are beginning to falsely declare they are Albanians or Roma in order to get the coveted public sector jobs.