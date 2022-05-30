SDSM and the Ministry of Interior of Oliver Spasovski are silent about the cowboy armed clash in Skopje Cair, a clash, shooting at uniformed police officers, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said at today’s press conference, adding that Oliver Spasovski, SDSM and the Government are silent about whether Arif Asani, a DUI official and a second person in the Public Security Bureau, intervened to release the person that shot at the police officers.

For a whole week, Oliver Spasovski, SDSM and the Government did not answer whether there was a video from the security cameras where the whole event was recorded. They did not answer whether there is a video that will lead to the answer for hiding the involvement of the second person in the Public Security Bureau in the release of a man who shot at the police, says Stoilkovski.

Video from the security cameras appeared on social networks.

ВИДЕО: МВР на Спасовски дувло на криминалци. Заменик директор на БЈБ Ариф Асани ослободува криминалец кој пука на полициски службеник во Чаир pic.twitter.com/eu4IM9OCHf — Гледачот (@gledacot2) May 29, 2022