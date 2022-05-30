SDSM and the Ministry of Interior of Oliver Spasovski are silent about the cowboy armed clash in Skopje Cair, a clash, shooting at uniformed police officers, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said at today’s press conference, adding that Oliver Spasovski, SDSM and the Government are silent about whether Arif Asani, a DUI official and a second person in the Public Security Bureau, intervened to release the person that shot at the police officers.
For a whole week, Oliver Spasovski, SDSM and the Government did not answer whether there was a video from the security cameras where the whole event was recorded. They did not answer whether there is a video that will lead to the answer for hiding the involvement of the second person in the Public Security Bureau in the release of a man who shot at the police, says Stoilkovski.
Video from the security cameras appeared on social networks.
ВИДЕО: МВР на Спасовски дувло на криминалци. Заменик директор на БЈБ Ариф Асани ослободува криминалец кој пука на полициски службеник во Чаир pic.twitter.com/eu4IM9OCHf
— Гледачот (@gledacot2) May 29, 2022
Now Oliver Spasovski, the Government and SDSM must provide answers, is this an authentic recording of the shooting in Cair? Is this a security camera footage from the Safe City system in Cair? Is the person in the blue shirt filmed by Safe City’s camera Arif Asani, Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau? Will the Ministry of Interior, Oliver Spasovski, the Government, SDSM still be silent now and will they hide the case? Should someone be shot dead to reveal the truth about the actions of the Ministry of Interior under Oliver Spasovski?, Stoilkovski asked.
