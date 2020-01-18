While the public is amusing itself with a phone app used to scan purchase receipts for a small tax reimbursement, the SSK chamber of commerce is calling for a ban on the receipt printers. The reason? The ink contains bisphenol A, a compound that is considered harmful.

This dangerous chemical can cause a list of issues such as heart disease, diabetes, infertility, breast cancer, and is also a child health risk, SSK President Dragan Mitkovski said.

The Chamber calls on the Government to ban the use of ink which contains bisphenol A.