VMRO-DPMNE called on public prosecutors to expand the investigation against Zoran Zaev’s top adviser Dragi Raskovski into possible rigging of judicial appointments.

Raskovski was detained after he was charged with having the Government purchase software from his company for 180,000 EUR. During the raid in his office, police found copies of the exams for the Academy of Judges and Prosecutors – an independent institution that serves to train future top employees in the judiciary. Being accepted in the Academy guarantees a future posting in the judiciary.

Doubts about the selection process in the Academy surfaced when candidates began to receive 100 out of 100 pints. The fact that the server used by the Academy is located in the Government building, where Raskovski was Secretary General until very recently, and that he had the exams in his office, shows that there is serious threat the selection process has been undermined, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.

The Zaev regime expanded its control over the judiciary after the Colored Revolution and routinely uses it to target political opponents.