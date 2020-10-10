VMRO-DPMNE called on state prosecutors to investigate the agency managing European mobility and student programs after media reports that it paid 270,000 EUR to a company whose primary area of work is hair styling.

Lidija Dimova, head of the NAEOPM agency which coordinates the major European Erasmus studies program and other coveted educational opportunities, was already under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission even before the latest scandalous reports surfaced.

She approved payments of 270,000 EUR to the VEZ Trade company registered for hair styling. Most of the funds, 180,000 EUR, were paid in 2020 but it received smaller installments in 2018 and 2019 for organizing educational courses and programs.

Alfa TV interviewed Zoran Zlatkovski, the owner of VEZ Trade, in front of his salon in an eastern Skopje district. He insisted that the payments were lawful and that he was organizing educational opportunities for students in economic, legal and other studies.

It was my decision to apply for projects that include various studies for high school students. Even though this is a hair styling salon, I have the right to apply to send my employees to study abroad. I haven’t yet, but I intend to do so in the future, Zlatkovski said.

VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said that the scandalous abuse of public and European funds needs to be investigated, but expressed doubt it will happen given that Lidija Dimova is a prominent activist of the ruling SDSM party and was an outspoken supporter of the 2015 Colored Revolution.

“In other countries such grants are given to distinguished educational institutions, universities, schools… In Macedonia, the money are paid out to barber shops. These are European money that Lidija Dimova gave to a hair salon whose owner runs two businesses from the shop. One of the grants he received was for media literacy. This is unbelivable, Arsovski” said, adding that Zlatkovski is a long time friend of Dimova and her fellow activist in the left wing, SDSM party supporting NGO organizations.