Campaign for collecting signatures to nullify the census law kicks off today at 12 o’clock all over Macedonia.

We call on the citizens to come out and sign. Put your signature for a real census!, said the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

Answering reporters’ question after Friday’s meeting with the retirees in the municipality of Butel, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski said that the campaign for collecting signatures to nullify the census law starts tomorrow and urged all citizens to join such an initiative, adding that there stands will be set up all over the country.