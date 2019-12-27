Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev checking his agenda to recall when he reported the racketeering did not satisfy VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski to believe him that he really did it.

Nikoloski, who has been calling Zaev for about a week to submit proof that he reported the racket, maintains that there is a clear procedure for reporting a case to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and that for each report there is a note that Zaev, otherwise transparent and open, does not have and therefore he has nothing to show to the public in a transparent and open manner.