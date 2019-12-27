Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev checking his agenda to recall when he reported the racketeering did not satisfy VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski to believe him that he really did it.
Nikoloski, who has been calling Zaev for about a week to submit proof that he reported the racket, maintains that there is a clear procedure for reporting a case to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and that for each report there is a note that Zaev, otherwise transparent and open, does not have and therefore he has nothing to show to the public in a transparent and open manner.
After a week of public pressure Zoran Zaev only confirmed what I claim all the time – there is no report for Racket by Zoran Zaev! If there was, Zaev would have shown the note from the report! I emphasize in accordance with the Law on Criminal Procedure Article 274, paragraph 3 that if a report is filed orally a written report is made, and if an official note is made by telephone, there must be a report or an official note on the report, and it must be signed by Zaev as a person who reports and a competent prosecutor. Zaev as person who reports should get a copy. Can we see the report? Obviously no, because it doesn’t exist. Talking to a prosecutor on the street or in someone’s office is not a report. We know how a report is made and how the procedure goes under the Criminal Procedure Law. Another bubble of lies is bursting, just as today that Boki 13 has nothing to do with SDSM. He had and Sekerinska, the Karpos Mayor, Filipce and many others from SDSM leadership were frequent guests in Boki’s residence. It is a fact that Zaev did not report Racket, as it is a fact that the entire SDSM leadership was in close relation and coordination with Boki 13, Nikoloski replied to Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.