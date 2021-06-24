The frequent promises from Zoran Zaev that he is not negotiating away Macedonia’s national identity, and his subsequent U-turns have raised alarms about the outcome of his current negotiations with Bulgaria. Alfa TV today shared some of the moments when Zaev promised not to negotiate away on the name and the identity, which was followed by the Prespa Treaty and the imposed name “North Macedonia”.

While I breathe, while I breathe this Macedonian air, and while my mind holds firm, while I know that my grand-father, my father, all my ancestors, my son and daughter, we are Macedonians born here in Macedonia, that will not happen. Not only that, I believe there is not a man born in Macedonia alive who would go before the Parliament to ask that the Constitution is amended and that our constitutional name is changed, Zaev swore shortly before the Prespa Treaty.

The complete untrustworthiness of the Prime Minister prompted one of his former high level supporters, journalist Branko Geroski, to issue a plea with Zaev today, not to go ahead with the negotiations with Bulgaria.