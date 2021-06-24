The frequent promises from Zoran Zaev that he is not negotiating away Macedonia’s national identity, and his subsequent U-turns have raised alarms about the outcome of his current negotiations with Bulgaria. Alfa TV today shared some of the moments when Zaev promised not to negotiate away on the name and the identity, which was followed by the Prespa Treaty and the imposed name “North Macedonia”.
While I breathe, while I breathe this Macedonian air, and while my mind holds firm, while I know that my grand-father, my father, all my ancestors, my son and daughter, we are Macedonians born here in Macedonia, that will not happen. Not only that, I believe there is not a man born in Macedonia alive who would go before the Parliament to ask that the Constitution is amended and that our constitutional name is changed, Zaev swore shortly before the Prespa Treaty.
The complete untrustworthiness of the Prime Minister prompted one of his former high level supporters, journalist Branko Geroski, to issue a plea with Zaev today, not to go ahead with the negotiations with Bulgaria.
Zaev will do anything to appease the “brothers” from Sofia, to gain any kind of concession from them he could portray as “success” at home and cling to power. The greediness of Sofia only shows that Zaev was promising all sorts of things in his phone conversations with Borisov and his other friends from Sofia. There is really no point in analyzing Zaev’s confused mutterings. There are no rules to debating him, he respects no rules. It’s like playing chess with a monkey, if you try it, it will steal your pieces, overturn the board, mock you. None of us stand a chance in this chess game with Zaev. I was close to him, and I would like to publicly warn him, in a friendly manner – don’t you dare do what you are planning to do. If you are planning to do it… Don’t say again that the Macedonian language is the same with the Bulgarian. That is a hideous lie. Don’t touch our anthem, you don’t understand it anyway. Don’t touch the flag and the coat of arms. I know you are not an anti-Macedonian person, and that is your only mitigating factor. But don’t become one. There are ill intentioned people around you. Don’t be like them, Geroski writes to Zaev in his editorial.
