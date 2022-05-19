Patients who suffer from several types of cancer have been left without treatment, warned the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.
It informs that the 90 patients with colon, ovarian and cervical cancer, who require biological treatment, were left without the necessary drugs for a month. The reason is that the Healthcare Ministry has not conducted the procurement contracts in time.
Patients with lung, kidney and breast cancer are also at risk, since their stocks of medicine is also running low. We call on the Healthcare Ministry to stop toying with the lives of these people and conduct the procurements immediately, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.
