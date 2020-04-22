Eight employees at the Oncology Clinic in Skopje tested positive to the coronavirus – and 20 people who were in contact with them were ordered to self-isolate, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. It is the latest outbreak at the Mother Teresa clinical complex in Skopje which provides most of the complex medical care in the country.

Filipce said that the cancer patients from outside of the capital will receive their treatment in Stip and Tetovo, to prevent them from coming to Skopje and potentially being exposed to the virus. The clinic was also ordered to re-organize in a way that will reduce exposure.