Security in Cair is brought into question. We are witnessing many incidents that have occurred in the past period and here not only Macedonians but also every citizen living in Cair does not feel safe for himself or his family. I must say that our security is one of the major priorities for the realization during our term in office, said by Bekim Sali, candidate for mayor of Cair from the Alliance and Alternative, supported by VMRO-DPMNE.

In the announcement for the interview with “Republika” which will be published on Wednesday, he singled out one of the most important projects that he envisages when he becomes mayor of Cair.

We will support the establishment of small businesses that will be multiethnic. This means that if two partners agree to establish a joint company and are from different ethnic groups, the support from the municipality will be maximum. Only one person or two from the same ethnic group will not be favored.