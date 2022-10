After yesterday’s service in the Lesocki Monastery, today with a liturgy in the Tetovo “Saints Cyril and Methodius” church the process of proclaiming the venerable Kiril Pejcinonovic as Saint Kiril Lesocki resumed.

The head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA), HH Stefan, together with the bishops of the Holy Synod officiated the service.

The Holy Synod set March 25 as the date for Saint Kiril Lesocki celebration.