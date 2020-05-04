Car burnt down in Stip, police is investigating if it was arson Macedonia 04.05.2020 / 17:02 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A BMW car, owned by a 34 year old man from Stip, burnt down in a fire overnight. The fire spread to a neighboring car registered to a company in Skopje. Police is investigating the cause of the fire – and if it was a case of arson. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin firestipcarBMW Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 30.04.2020 Perpetrators of the attack on a young woman in Stip sentenced to 2,6 years in prison Macedonia 12.04.2020 Prilep police confirms that the man found to death was murdered after an argument Macedonia 12.04.2020 Man burns to death in Prilep, police is investigating whether it was attack or suicide Macedonia News Days after predicting the unification of Macedonia and Bulgaria, Karakacanov calls for a joint monument to Goce Delcev in Greece Power is not worth having people die for it, Mickoski says, as SDSM keeps pushing for early elections Jana Belceva resigns as head of the Centar municipal Council Mickoski: Goce Delcev is the pillar of the modern Macedonian state, he should not be the subject of any negotiations 7 new COVID-19 cases, 47 patients recover, one dies Mickoski: Elections will be held once conditions are created, I do not want to form government while counting coronavirus victims Sekerinska blasts reporters for recording people chanting “Never North, only Macedonia” Zaev says the first opportunity for elections should be seized .
