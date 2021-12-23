A car fell into a large ditch left unsecured during the construction of the new motorway to Kocani. A person in the car sustained head injuries. The vehicle is also badly damaged.

Local media outlets report that the dig site and the ditch which is three meters deep is not protected by a fence, and there are not enough signs warning motorists either. There are clear signs of braking indicating that the driver tried to stop abut couldn’t avoid falling inside the ditch.