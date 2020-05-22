A Volkswagen Polo had to be dragged out of the Vardar river this morning after it somehow ended in the waters. There were no passengers inside and it is still not clear what happened with one theory being that it was a car robbery gone bad.

Firefighters found the vehicle largely submerged and filled with water and mud. At one point only the radio antenna was visible above the surface.

Превртено возило во Вардар во близина на Систина Gepostet von MИА.mk am Freitag, 22. Mai 2020

It was the second widely shared vehicle incident in two days. Yesterday a driver in Bitola was somehow able to drive up a lamppost.