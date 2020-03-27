The exact number of infected health workers yesterday was 17, but most were unaware that they were in contact with an infected person, Venko Filipce told a news conference on Friday.

He added that none of the staff at the Infectious Disease Clinic was infected, because all health protocols were followed.

As for the doctor who developed symptoms at the Cardiology Clinic yesterday, he said he was being tested at the moment. It is about a member of the reserve team of the Cardiology Clinic and that all analyzes and surveys are conducted with persons who have been in contact with this healthcare professional.