The head of the list of candidates for MPs of the coalition “We Can” in the first election district, Mila Carovska, met Monday with the retirees from Aerodrom and Centar.

At both meetings, Carovska announced an increase in the minimum pension to 10,700 denars in the next term of SDSM, but also reminded that in the past period the Government led by SDSM has made efforts to reform the pension system.