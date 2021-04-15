As of September, enrollment in primary education will be in digital form and that is something we have been working on in the past period, said Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska at a conference on digitalization of public services in the field of education.
Carovska pointed out that her term is marked by the reforms in primary education and she expressed hope that parents will use this opportunity for online enrollment of first graders.
Online enrollment of first grade students will be enabled and I hope that parents will use this opportunity and there will be no more crowding in schools, said Carovska.
