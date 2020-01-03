Outgoing Labour and Welfare Minister Mila Carovska had dozens of procurement contracts issued on her final day in office. Carovska is being named Deputy Prime Minister in the caretaker Government, while a VMRO-DPMNE nominated candidate Rasela Mizrahi takes over from Carovska, in a move meant to reduce the pre-election abuse of numerous welfare payment lines the Ministry directs.

But, in a clear violation of the principles of the interim Government, the Ministry is asking for offers to purchase equipment for kindergartens, daycare centers and other facilities across the country.

Other SDSM ministers who are set to leave office or will get opposition officials to control their work have been busily abusing their office, reassigning their subordinates or hiring new people. Most notably, the Interior Ministry dissolved and reorganized its Alfa rapid reaction unit, which could play a key role during the conduct of the elections.

Carovska takes over from Koco Angusev as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic issues. She made a very public bid to be appointed interim Prime Minister, but SDSM eventually chose Oliver Spasovski.

Her term was marked by an early fight with the DUI coalition partner, after Carovska announced a major corruption scandal on the part of officials appointed by DUI, but the charges were later queitly swept under the rug.

She was also personally accused of corruption after she didn’t report sizable public contracts which her unwed husband won from public institutions.