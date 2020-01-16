Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Economic Affairs, Mila Carovska, Minister of Education and Science, Arber Ademi, and the Additional Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Sanela Skrijelj, at a working meeting in the Government, discussed various aspects related to the concept of dual education system, with representatives of the German and the Swiss Embassy, representatives of the delegation of the German economy, as well as representatives of companies and schools implementing the pilot project on dual education system.

In her speech, as the Prime Minister’s Office informed, she said that the concept of the dual education system is currently being implemented as a pilot project in seven vocational high schools with the participation of 11 domestic and foreign companies, with a total of 258 students involved. According to Carovska, this is a concept that would be implemented throughout the country.

The Minister of Education, Ademi, emphasized that the affirmation of vocational education and promotion of the concept of the dual education system are a top priority for the Ministry and the Government.

Additional Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Sanela Skrijelj said that aligning the labor market with skills was one of the ministry’s most important priorities, to overcome the labor demand and supply gap in the labor market. She emphasized that in the past two and a half years the Ministry and the Government have been actively working on this issue.