Answering a reporter’s question in Bitola about the education reforms implemented by Minister Mila Carovska, MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE Antonio Milososki said that the project of Mila Carovska is an anti-reform and that she should to listen the opinions of parents of students and teachers.

At a time when 40 thousand students in the Republic of Macedonia either do not have access to the Internet or do not have devices and laptops, it is not good to introduce digital education which will mean social stratification. Additionally, the examples from Croatia, Austria, Serbia, Greece and many other countries that are more advanced in PISA, show that the book was and should remain the basic aid for students and teachers. And that is why I think that Carovska should not implement this anti-reform because it will cause great damage to a whole generation of students, said Milososki.