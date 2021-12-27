The Healthcare Ministry is preparing an investigation into the case of alleged medical malpractice when a young mother from Tetovo lost her womb. Dona Nedelkovska says that she was neglected and mistreated in the Tetovo hospital half a year ago, where she had serious abdominal issues following a C-section and eventually lost her womb.

I had no issues during my pregnancy, no complications. How can this happen? I was irritated by the way they treated me, Nedelkovska said.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the case will be investigated through the healthcare inspection service and then through the Chamber of Doctors. Filipce promised to publish the results of the investigation.

Cases of medical malpractice are frequent in Macedonia, and little accountability is had.