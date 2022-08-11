The Ministry of Justice informs today that it has not yet received a request for obtaining a positive opinion in the procedure for registration of the “Tsar Boris III” association.

The statement of the Ministry follows the negative reaction of the Jewish Community and the Holocaust Fund of the Jews from Macedonia, which said that they were appalled and offended by the registration of the “Tsar Boris III” association in Ohrid and by “the ease with which Nazism and fascism are glorified in the country and hate speech is spread.”

It is obvious that registrations of associations with Bulgarian self-awareness bearing the names of proven collaborators of Nazi Germany have become more frequent. It is a conscious provocation and insult to the Jewish community, an insult to the Macedonian state and its citizens… or someone may think otherwise, that in this way, by promoting and glorifying fascism and Nazism, good neighborly relations are strengthened, reads the reaction of the Jewish Community and the Holocaust Fund of the Jews from Macedonia, says the reaction of the Jewish Community and the Holocaust Fund of the Jews from Macedonia.



This is a repetition of the case with the “Vanco Mihajlov” club, which was also opened without approval from the Ministry of Justice, but the Central Registry okayed it.