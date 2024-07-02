The Government today ordered its SOZR bureau to restore the cast iron fence that was placed around the building during the violent Colored Revolution protests in 2015.

The fence was removed on orders of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who made a populist promise that he will open the building to the public. Soon after, Zaev was reduced to having the police place temporary, often ugly looking metal fences, to secure the frequent protests the Government continued to face.

In the meantime, the expensive cast iron fence was kept at the Ilinden army barracks. SOZR director Ivica Tomovski says that the fence was exposed to the elements and at first an estimate will have to be made about its condition.