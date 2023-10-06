The prices of catering services in September this year, compared to the same month last year, increased by 6.2%, the State Statistics Office announced.

Catering services in September, compared to August 2023, increased in price by 0.1%. Compared by groups of services, an increase was observed in the groups Food by 0.1% and Alcoholic beverages by 0.3%.

In the period January – September of this year, compared to the same period last year, the prices of catering services increased by 11.1%, and compared to December 2022, the growth is 3.7%.