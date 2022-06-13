Over the weekend, the ceiling in the Skopje kindergarten “Majski cvet” in the Taftalidze 2 neighborhood collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured, because the building was empty at the time.

The Mayor of the Municipality of Karpos, Stevco Jakimovski, this morning inspected the premises of the kindergarten plasterboard ceiling collapsed in two rooms, and another was damaged.

We are determining the cause, it is probably a technical problem. The gutters were probably not cleaned, which led to their clogging. Considering that it is a hidden roof, the water spilled over the gutter on the insulation that weighed on the ceiling of the room which is made of plasterboard, said Mayor Jakimovski after the inspection.

During the inspection, some technical omissions during the construction of the facility were also noticed, added the Municipality.

For these reasons, Jakimovski requested that the projects, the offer and the final situations be checked, after which additional information regarding the case will be released.

The “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze 2 got a completely new building in December 2018, which replaced the old building with a new, solid construction.

As the then mayor of Karpos, Stefan Bogoev, and the then Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mila Carovska said, the building is energy efficient, with the possibility of accommodating 95 children and with it the accommodation capacity increased by an additional 150 m2.