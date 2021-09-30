Only 1.9 million people were registered in the 2021 census, and about 200,000 of them live abroad. This is a major drop compared to the 2002 census which showed that Maedonia has over two million citizens.

The census ended today, but the State Statistics Bureau asks until March to release the results. Justice Minister Bojan Maricic insisted that the process was a success, and that the boycott – that was called for because of health and political reasons, had little impact.