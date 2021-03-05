Under the slogan “I Live Here, Decide, Exist”, the Census campaign is launched in the country, created and implemented by the Agency for Community Rights Realization, funded by the European Union.

In the meantime, the online census for the diaspora continues and will run until April 21. A total of 22,253 Macedonian citizens registered using the census website until Wednesday 8 o’clock.

The director of the Agency, Eran Kurtish, says that all ethnic communities are important and contribute to the socio-economic, cultural, legal and political growth of the country, so it is important “to show on the census that we live here, decide, exist”.