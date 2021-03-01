As of today, March 1, a month before the official start of the country’s 2021 Population and Housing Census, the State Statistical Office’s online census surveys is accessible to the Macedonian diaspora community. Employees in the country’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad and their family members; deployed troops; prisoners; and the homeless will also be counted.

Meanwhile, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE continues to collect signatures from citizens and insists that the census should be postponed first and foremost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.