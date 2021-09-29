A total of 1,695,549 persons, 526,605 households and 752,916 apartments were counted until Monday in Macedonia’s 2021 Population and Housing Census.

199,819 citizens who live abroad have submitted their applications online so far.

Today is the 25rd day of the 2021 Census and there is one day of census activities to go.

In addition to their homes, citizens can register at certain locations in their municipalities opened by the State Statistical Office.

So far, there are no official announcements or requests for a possible extension of the census.

Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, said Tuesday that there is no obstacle to convene an emergency session to extend the census, but a proposal should be submitted by the Government or a group of MPs.