All activities are carried out to conduct the 2021 Census. The strict protocol which is in place and is observed, as well as the appropriate training of the census teams is a guarantee that there would be no need for postponement. Citizens and census takers will be protected. The Government is entirely focused on ensuring this, Government spokesperson Dushko Arsovski told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

All decisions, said Arsovski, are made by the Government based on the position of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, which is reviewed at the General Coordination Headquarters and its conclusions are discussed at a Government session.