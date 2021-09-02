PM Zoran Zaev said on Thursday that he doesn’t expect any issues to arise during the census. In regard to how situations involving citizens who will not allow inside unvaccinated census workers will he handled, he told reporters that they will be swapped out.

We will try every time with maximum flexibility. I talked to the Minister of Justice on one occasion and the director of the Statistical Office where, of course, when such situations occur, census takers will be swapped out so that we can be flexible in the demands and expectations of the citizens, said the Prime Minister.

Zaev said that the percentage of such reactions is small, because most of the census takers are vaccinated, and, as he said, over 50 percent of citizens over 40 are also vaccinated.