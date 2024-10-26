Goran Gerasimovski, the Mayor of Skopje’s Centar district, announced that he will not follow his fellow SDSM party Mayor Kostadin Kostadinov from Strumica in leaving the ZELS association of municipalities.

Kostadinov and Skopje’s Karpos Mayor Stevco Jakimovski announced the move earlier this week, as they are protesting the level of cooperation they are getting from the central Government. ZELS brings together all mayors in Macedonia, in defending their joint interests, in relation to the Government and other institutions.