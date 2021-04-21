Sasa Bogdanovic, the Mayor of Skopje’s Centar district, was filmed yesterday in a restaurant, together with his party. This is in violation of the coronavirus rules that mandate all restaurants to be closed and serve only take-out.
Bogdanovic did not address the incident directly, but posted on his Facebook account that he was meeting with US basketball player Ivan Aska, who signed with the Rabotnicki basketball club.
The police is not reaction as Bogdanovic is filmed violating the healthcare protocols. How much longer will we allow Government officials to be above the law?, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in response to the scandal.
