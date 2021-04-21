Sasa Bogdanovic, the Mayor of Skopje’s Centar district, was filmed yesterday in a restaurant, together with his party. This is in violation of the coronavirus rules that mandate all restaurants to be closed and serve only take-out.

Bogdanovic did not address the incident directly, but posted on his Facebook account that he was meeting with US basketball player Ivan Aska, who signed with the Rabotnicki basketball club.