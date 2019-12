Parking spaces in Skopje’s Centar district, which are managed by the Centar municipality, will be made available free of charge to all this evening and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the multilevel garages will close by 18h, and the fenced in open air parking spaces are now closed. On Wednesday, January 1st, parking will again be available free of charge.

The same regime will be in force for Christmas, which in Macedonia is celebrated on January 6th and 7th.