Emil Jakimovski, an employee of the Central Registry who sent out angry comments and threats at several journalists over the past few days, was fired.
The once political activist even used the Facebook page created for the Registry to make disparaging comments and went after journalists from both sides of the political divide. The Registry informed that, even though he was on sick leave, and was apparently ordered to undergo mental health treatment, they are moving ahead and firing Jakimovski.
Comments are closed for this post.