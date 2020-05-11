Undoubtedly, there is a connection between politics and science in Bulgaria, and with the very fact that these days we see that BAN has issued a booklet regarding the Macedonian language. That connection is not new and has existed for years and runs through the entire history, history professor Todor Cepreganov said Monday on TV Kanal 5 “Samo vistina” show.

The agreement between Macedonia and Bulgaria seems more unfriendly to me than a friendly agreement. Why am I saying this? Because if we are the closest neighbors, over time we have had a mutual relationship, but everyone has gone their own way. Today’s attempts by Bulgaria’s politics because this has become a political issue, see what is happening with the commissions at the moment. On the one hand, politicians say that the issue with Macedonia will be whether Goce Delcev and Misirkov are Bulgarians, whether we are one people, our former prime minister says that will be resolved. Mr. Osmani comes out and says that we have signed an agreement in which we must fulfill the obligations, and on the other hand Borisov says that there is a signed agreement and the Macedonian side should accept everything, said Cepreganov.

He stressed that we basically have a political dictate, we have commissions that need to verify what the policy has set.