Police was called on a voter in Bitola, who came to a polling station with several additional ballots.

The incident was reported around 13h. When election observers noted that the female voters has ballots on her, they demanded an intervention. This could be a case of chain voting, also known as “Bulgarian train” for the country where it was first reported. It includes a party that is not sure in the reliability of its voters procuring one blank ballot, circling it with its number and giving it to a voter, who then needs to pocked the blank ballot given at the polling station and return it to the party, so that itt can be given to the next voter.