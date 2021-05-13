The Healthcare Ministry will work with the SKM chamber of commerce to provide priority vaccination to workers who operate in crowded conditions.

Macedonia is lagging badly behind otherr countries in vaccinations, with less than 10 percent of the population having received one dose and a negligible number have been fully vaccinated. But the MInistry is trying to speed up vaccinations and has asked the chamber to survey its members and to provide a list of priority workers until early next week. This will include employees working in large halls and in crowded conditions, warehouse workers, employees in the hospitality sector and others. They will be offered Sinopharm vaccines – which is the only vaccine currently available in Macedonia in significant numbers.