In an interview with MRTV ahead of the large rally in Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski said that it will mark the beginning of the end for the Zoran Zaev regime.

The changes are coming. In short time Zaev will leave the office of Prime Minister. I think that the whole of the Republic of Macedonia is eagerly awaiting that moment. We will have ne w people, fresh people, who will fight for the nation and will serve it, Misajlovski said.

He announced that next week VMRO will present the names of its candidates who will sit in the interim government, which will organize the elections. Zaev’s SDSM party is supposed to give up the Interior Ministry and several other key departments to VMRO, which should put an end to the widespread abuse of the public administration in favor of SDSM.