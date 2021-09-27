Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski promised that VMRO-DPMNE will deliver change and concrete projects for the citizens, as well as victories in the local elections.

The changes will include a change of the system of values that is in place now, and which results with mismanagement from the political elites. We will introduce a new style of work, based on principles and accountability. The infrastructure projects we are proposing will have specific deadlines and will quickly link us to the European cities. And the victories we promise will restore faith, restore the spirit of our people, of all the ethnic groups, that it is possible that the entire country wins and that Macedonia is again a success, Mickoski said.