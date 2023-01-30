Some of the private bus transporters are staging a protest today in front of the JSP headquarters in Avtokomanda.

Isen Halili from “Makexpres” told MIA that a meeting of people from both companies was held this weekend, at which it was decided to stage a protest today. As Halili emphasized, the whole work of solving their problem is being delayed, and they are out of work and have expenses.

At the protest, a meeting with the director of JSP will be requested, and requests for meetings with representatives of the City of Skopje and the Government are being prepared.