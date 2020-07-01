The Interior Ministry said it is proposing charges against the man who tried to forcibly take the body of his mother, who died of Covid-19, from the “8th of September” hospital. The incident in Skopje’s hardest pressed coronavirus clinic shocked the public as the man came armed and accompanied by his relatives and threatened a doctor demanding that the body of his mother is given without the necessary precautionary measures or autopsy.

The man, identified by the police as B.S. (29), was also ordered into quarantine, as he was also infected with the virus. Several police units had to be dispatched to the hospital to prevent a more serious incident. The spate of similar violent attacks that were aimed at medical professionals over the past years has receded with the start of the epidemic, but this incident reminded the public of the treatment that doctors and nurses are sometimes exposed to.