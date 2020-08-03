Prosecutors are charging the organizers of two beach parties in Gradiste in Ohrid, where dozens of young participants were seen completely ignoring coronavirus restrrictions.

Ohrid is crowded with tourists on the long Ilinden weekend, as the closure of the borders drove the tourists to the lake resort. After footage of massive parties was shared online, local inspectors sought help from other cities to go after all restaurants, cafes and beach bars who are violating social distancing restrictions.