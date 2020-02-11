Six people were charged with tampering with gas fired pistols to make them fire lethal ammunition. The group is charged with operating a high volume business in illegal firearms since late 2018.

One of those charged is a gunsmith who would remove the barrels from gas fired handguns and signal pistols and replace them with rifled, metal barrels that could be used to fire 7.65mm bullets. These modified guns were sold for between 150 and 400 EUR. Two of those charged were frequent buyers from the group.