The Interior Ministry filed criminal charges against five men from Cair in Skopje, who were filmed dancing in a street, celebrating Ramadan Bajram (Eid) in the midst of the coronavirus curfew.

Cair has by far the worst rate of coronavirus infections in the country and disregard for social distancing rules during the month of Ramadan is likely the main reason for the on-going Second Wave of the epidemic which far surpasses the previous peak in mid April. Seeing people congregating in mosques without masks and dancing in the street outraged the public, which was locked in for three days over Eid precisely to prevent the spread of the virus. Now charges are being filed against the five men, aged 28 to 57, for the violation of he curfew and as a warning to the public that it must get serious about the virus.